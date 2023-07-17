63,907 Shares in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYLD. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DYLD opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $23.15.
The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.
