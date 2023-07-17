Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 4,228 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 260.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.9 %

HUBB opened at $330.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.35 and a 12 month high of $337.23.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

