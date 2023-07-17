Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.