Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY opened at $19.46 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

