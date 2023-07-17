Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $409.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.49 and a 200 day moving average of $376.13. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $322.82 and a one year high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

