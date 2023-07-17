Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 318.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $244.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.38 and its 200-day moving average is $226.33.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

