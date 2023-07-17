Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $104.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.03.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

