Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

