Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

