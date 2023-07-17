First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,105,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 212,693 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,992,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 180,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 49,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

