Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

