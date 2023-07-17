Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,518 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $83.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $96.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

