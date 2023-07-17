Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 158 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FPX stock opened at $91.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $817.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

