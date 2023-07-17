The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
