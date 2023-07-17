Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

