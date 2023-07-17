Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHH stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

