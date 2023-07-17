Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 411,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

