Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $676,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

USRT opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $60.33.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

