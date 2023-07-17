Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCOW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares during the last quarter.

GCOW stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.5796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

