Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $172.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $179.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

