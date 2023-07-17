Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 12,353 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXR opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.