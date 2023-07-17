Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,885 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.35% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,900,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,069,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 130,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.