Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after acquiring an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $71.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

