Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 292.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

