Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,749 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $96.29 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

