Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $618,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $158.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $159.41.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.