JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,639,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3,975.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 310,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 302,940 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,326,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $53.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $351.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

