Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 24,694 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 411,566.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after purchasing an additional 294,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,397,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.