Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after buying an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after buying an additional 340,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $84.63 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

