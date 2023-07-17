Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Stock Up 0.3 %

FOXF stock opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

