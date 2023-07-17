Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $71,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $73.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.