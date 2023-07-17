M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of MTB opened at $130.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

