Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 11,740 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 491.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,180,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

