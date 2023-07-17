Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $213.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $161.34 and a 12-month high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

