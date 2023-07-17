Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 41,082 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 356.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,082 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPG opened at $30.35 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. On average, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

