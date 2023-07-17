20,086 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 772,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,756,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

