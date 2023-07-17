Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 151.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $165.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

