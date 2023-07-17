Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.