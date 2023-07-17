Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

DLB stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

