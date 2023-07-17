Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $210.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

