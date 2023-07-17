Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 165.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,259 shares of company stock worth $2,033,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chord Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $148.20 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

