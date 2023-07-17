Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,356 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $360,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,546.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

