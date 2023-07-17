Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in 3M by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,492,000 after buying an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

