Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

