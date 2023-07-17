Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 158.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 750,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

