Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,607,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 64,022 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standex International Price Performance

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $138.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

