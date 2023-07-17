Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

