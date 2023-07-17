Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 140.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Omnicell by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $72.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

