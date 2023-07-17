Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after purchasing an additional 663,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

