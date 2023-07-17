2,014 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODG. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODG shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

